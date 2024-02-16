Search
Fort Wayne vehicle crash leaves person in life-threatening condition

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)
by: Jay Adkins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Wayne on Thursday evening.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department received calls reporting a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around the 1100 block of West Coliseum Boulevard. After arriving to the scene, officers located a pedestrian off the south side of Coliseum Boulevard suffering from injuries caused by the crash. Officers provided aid to the pedestrian until medical services arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where it was determined the injuries were life-threatening.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lane of Coliseum Boulevard near a curb at the time of the crash. The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately made available. The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators. Investigators don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fatal Crash Unit.

