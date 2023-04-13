Gunman dies after 11-hour standoff at apartment complex in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The gunman that barricaded himself Wednesday night at a Kendallville apartment complex is dead after an 11-hour standoff with police, police say.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Berry Lane, located within the Drake Terrace apartments, right off State Road 3 on the west side of the city.

Officers located a male suspect armed with a rifle on an upper balcony of the apartment building. The suspect went back inside and continued firing multiple rounds from inside the apartment, according to a release Thursday.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene and began evacuating people from the adjoining apartments and nearby apartment building moving them to safety.

During the standoff, police attempted to communicate with the suspect over a loudspeaker with announcements and commands, but the suspect did not respond.

After roughly 11 hours, at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, SWAT officers made entry into the apartment and had taken the suspect into custody. He was found suffering from an injury, but the extent of that injury was unknown.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and provided aid to the suspect. He would later die from his injuries.

The male’s identity will be released once the Noble County Coroner has confirmed his identity.

This incident is still under investigation and will be turned over to the Noble County Prosecutor for review.