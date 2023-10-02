Indiana councilman who came out as ‘woman of color’ comes out again
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County councilman who came out as a woman of color in April announced Monday that he identifies as a male again.
Ryan Webb, a Republican, announced in a Facebook post in April that he then identified as a Black woman, but clarified with I-Team 8 that he identified as an American-Indian woman.
While Webb received support, he also said he received violent threats, saying his family was being threatened “by intolerant liberals who refuse to accept (his) decision.”
On Monday, Webb announced he now identifies as a male and will change his name back to “‘Ryan’ the male version.”
Webb shared this in a statement sent to News 8.
I’M BACK……after 6 months of living under the delusion that I could live my life identifying as a lesbian woman simply by declaring it, I have since realized just how much that viewpoint is in opposition to fact based reality. It was all a wishful fantasy that could never be true or overcome actual reality.
With this announcement I will also be changing my name back from “Ryan” the female version to “Ryan” the male version. Of course I will retain my male pronouns. Those never changed anyways and even though I’m going back to living as how God intended for me to live, as a man, I will continue living with my self identity as a person of color and as a man, per the rules previously established by the left.
My apologies for anyone who may have been confused at anytime over the last 6 months. As I stated previously, the journey and process of gender & self identity is very complex and often times we end up right where we started from. For me that journey has come full circle and I am now indeed right back where I started from……as a man, but, as a man that remains a person of color due to my established American Indian heritage. Thank you all for your continued love and support!
Delaware County Councilman Ryan Webb