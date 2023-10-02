Indiana councilman who came out as ‘woman of color’ comes out again

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County councilman who came out as a woman of color in April announced Monday that he identifies as a male again.

Ryan Webb, a Republican, announced in a Facebook post in April that he then identified as a Black woman, but clarified with I-Team 8 that he identified as an American-Indian woman.

While Webb received support, he also said he received violent threats, saying his family was being threatened “by intolerant liberals who refuse to accept (his) decision.”

On Monday, Webb announced he now identifies as a male and will change his name back to “‘Ryan’ the male version.”

Webb shared this in a statement sent to News 8.