Indiana gas tax rising slightly in August despite price drop

Cars line up at a Shell gas station June 17, 2022, in Miami. President Joe Biden on June 22 will call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump that also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline will actually rise slightly starting Aug. 1 even though pump prices have dropped more than 11% from a month ago.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that a total of 62.4 cents per gallon in state sales and highway taxes will be charged during August.

That will be up three-tenths of a cent from July’s record-high rate based on the agency’s calculations of statewide average gasoline prices over the past month, despite AAA reporting Indiana’s average price dropping 57 cents from a month ago.

Republican legislative leaders have rejected calls from Democrats to suspend state gas taxes.