Indiana News

Indiana gasoline use tax to hit highest rate since 2014

A gas pump in Westfield, Indiana, on June 6, 2022, displays a gallon of regular gas costs $5.25. (WISH Photo/Lindsay Dailey)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s gasoline use tax will increase to 29.1 cents starting July 1, the Indiana Department of State Revenue announced Monday.

That’s the highest Indiana’s gasoline use tax has been since the state began using a specific formula to determine the rate in 2014. The 5.1-cent increase also is the largest one-month jump since 1994.

The latest formula used the average price of gasoline from May 16 to June 15: $4.1586. That tax rate is determined by multiplying the price by 7%.

Indiana began 2022 with a gasoline use tax of 18.2 cents.

The gasoline use tax rate hit a low of 7.6 cents for June 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when gas prices fell dramatically due to few drivers on the roads.

Indiana’s gasoline use tax will be up 12.3 cents from the July 2021 rate, and 18.7 cents higher than in July 2020.

Indiana’s gas excise tax also will increase 1 cent in July, rising to 33 cents.

With the federal gas excise tax of 17.5 cents, Hoosiers will pay a total of 79.5 cents in total tax for gas starting in July.

The state gasoline tax increases come amid growing calls for Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend the gasoline use tax. Instead, the governor and Republican lawmakers say they plan to call a special session to provide a tax rebate to Hoosiers due to rising inflation.