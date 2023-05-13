Indiana Silver Alert: 27-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl missing from South Whitley

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide silver alert has been declared for a 27-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl missing from South Whitley, Indiana.

The South Whitley Police Department are investigating the disappearance Shannon Marie Kincaid and Adalynn Fae Newman. Shannon is a 27-year-old white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 241 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes. Adalynn is a 9-year-old white female, 4 feet 1 inch tall, 60 pounds, light blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes. Shannon and Adalynn were last seen in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with Indiana plate: 442DNA.

Shannon and Adalynn are missing from South Whitley, a town 123 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and were last seen on Friday, May 12, at 4:40 p.m. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shannon Marie Kincaid and Adalynn Fae Newman, contact the South Whitley Police Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.