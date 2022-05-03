Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old missing from Linton

Kendra Odle (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Gregg Montgomery
LINTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 50-year-old woman missing from Linton.

Kendra Odle is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Linton is 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

She was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Odle was last seen at 12:30 a.m. April 23 while wearing a maroon sweatshirt, or a red and black flannel shirt, according to the Linton Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.

