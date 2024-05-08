Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old Lake County woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old woman from Lake County. Trinity Thomas was last seen Friday, May 3, in Winfield. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a missing 18-year-old from Lake County.

The Winfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trinity Thomas.

Thomas was last seen in Winfield around 5:30 p.m. Friday and police believe she is in extreme danger.

Police described Thomas as being 5 feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She had on a pink spaghetti strap dress.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or the Winfield Police Department at 219-7799326.