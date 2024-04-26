Indiana State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Thursday are investigating a fatal police shooting in Valparaiso, according to a news release.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area of Fairgrounds Park for a suspicious person that was reported to be displaying a handgun. Officers located a male that matched the description of the suspect near the Butterfield Pavilion. As officers approached the suspect, the suspect fled and ran towards Calumet Avenue. During the foot pursuit, an exchange of gunfire took place between the suspect and the officers. Officers from both the Valparaiso Police Department and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department were involved.

The suspect sustained injuries from the gunfire and was transported to Northwest Health Hospital, where he was declared dead. The suspect’s identity will be released by the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the officers involved in this incident will be released at a later date.