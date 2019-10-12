Indiana state trooper dies in crash while responding to call in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana state trooper has died after a crash in Tippecanoe County Friday night, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. in Lafayette on Old State Road near Stair Road.

State police have identified trooper Peter Stephan, 27, of Lafayette, as the victim of the crash. He served with the Indiana State Police Department for four years.

Authorities say Stephan was traveling northbound on Old State Road 25 just south of Stair Road, when his patrol car drove around a curve and left the east side of the road, rolled at least once and struck a utility pole.

Stephan was on his way to assist another trooper at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

Trooper Stephan leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old daughter.

No other additional information about the crash was released. The crash remains under investigation.

ISP announced Saturday morning that information will be released at a later time for those who wish to make monetary donations on behalf of Stephan’s family. The department has requested that no other accounts be set up for fundraising efforts.