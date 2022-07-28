Indiana News

Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to support flooding efforts in south eastern Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, Indiana Task Force 1 was activated Thursday to travel to south eastern Kentucky in support of the catastrophic flooding that has happened in the area.

A total of 32 personnel will depart Thursday night for Kentucky as a part of Mission Ready Package. They will be responsible for water duties throughout the emergency response.

Eight people have been killed so far, the Kentucky governor said Thursday evening.

With an extensive history involving support at the World Trade Center during 9/11, the task force most recently assisted emergency responses in Mayfield, Kentucky, at the collapse of the Mayfield Consumer Products facility after a tornado in 2021.