Indiana traffic fatalities up 18% from 2019

A view of traffic on an Indianapolis road. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana traffic fatalities increased 18% from 2019 to 2022, according to a new study published by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit.

In 2019, there were 809 traffic fatalities, there were 897 in 2020, 932 in 2021, and 955 in 2022.

31 deaths and 1,426 injuries happened in work zones in 2022.

TRIP estimates that fatal and serious traffic crashes in the state cost $47 billion in the value of societal harm, including $12 billion in economic costs, and $35 billion in quality-of-life costs.

In May, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1015 into law. It establishes an automated speed enforcement program that will ticket anyone driving too fast in certain construction zones.

In 2019, there were .98 fatalities per vehicle miles traveled in Indiana. In 2022, there were 1.17 fatalities per vehicle miles traveled in the state.