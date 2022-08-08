Indiana News

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic.

Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, “a role in which she championed important reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of services for our nation’s military veterans and the lives of veteran constituents at home,” said a release.

Rep Jim Banks said, ““I can think of a no more fitting tribute than to name a VA facility in Indiana’s 2nd district after my friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. Jackie fought tirelessly to serve veterans in her district and renaming this facility in her honor ensures Rep. Walorski’s legacy of public service will live on for a long time to come.”

On Wednesday, August 3rd Rep. Jackie Walorski, her communications director Emma Thomson, and Walorski’s district director Zach Potts lost their lives in a tragic car accident while traveling in northern Indiana.