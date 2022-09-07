Indiana News

Indiana Walmart worker accused of stealing $225,000 from store

A mugshot of Kyesha Moredock, who faces 10 felony theft charges and is accused of stealing money from an Evansville Walmart. (Provided Photo/Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Walmart worker from Evansville has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the store where she worked.

Kyesha Moredock faces 10 felony counts of theft.

Moredock told police that her job as Front End Lead included taking money to and from the self-checkout registers.

Evansville detectives say Walmart provided them with 13 store surveillance videos between April 20, 2022, and May 17, 2022, showing Moredock taking cash out of machines, placing it in her pocket or a shopping bag, and then leaving the store.

Investigators say the cash totaled more than $46,000. A store loss prevention officer told Evansville police that Moredock may have stolen more than $225,000 over a two-year period.

Detectives say Moredock told them during an interview that she “knew it looked bad and that she did not blame (police) for thinking she stole money.”

Court documents say Moredock also told police she violated company procedures on handling cash, “but insisted she never kept any money for herself.”

Moredock was arrested Wednesday. Her bond was set at $2,500.