Indiana News

Police: Colorado murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Indiana

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who is a suspect in the killing of a Wheat Ridge convenience store owner was arrested Friday morning in Indiana after he stole the owner’s vehicle, leading police in a high-speed chase, crashing into an open field.

At 10:23 a.m., a state trooper patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker saw the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. When the trooper attempted to stop the Nissan, Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina, continued to drive east at a high speed before exiting north onto State Road 165 and then west on Gibson County Road 1000 South, according to a media release from Indiana State Police.

Due to driving high speed, Chance lost control of the vehicle, rolling several times, and coming to a stop in an open field. Chance was not injured.

A vehicle registration inquiry on the Nissan showed it had been reported stolen from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and may have been involved in a homicide on Thursday.

Detectives determined Chance was a suspect in the homicide. Chance was arrested on probable cause for the homicide and was transported to Posey County Jail where he will be held without bond for Colorado authorities.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department Facebook post, At around 8 p.m. Thursday, the clerk and owner of a convenience store in Wheat Ridge was found shot and killed inside the business. Surveillance video shows the Chance attacking the owner, shot him, then fled in the clerk’s vehicle.

Chance is facing charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless driving.