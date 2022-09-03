Indiana News

ISP: Mother arrested for driving impaired with 2 children in car

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a woman was arrested for driving impaired with two children in the car Friday night.

According to a release, ISP responded to a crash around 6:33 p.m. on I-64 near the 42-mile marker east of Lynnville.

When police arrived, they found a 2008 Subaru Impreza on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car. Police say both children were removed, but Shinn was trapped inside the car. Shinn was eventually removed from the car by firefighters, police say.

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

After further investigation, police say Shinn was traveling west on I-64 for unknown reasons, left the roadway, hit a wooded tree line on the north side of the interstate, and overturned. Shinn and the children suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, police say they smelled marijuana and alcohol inside the car. They also say they smelled alcohol on Shinn. Police say Shinn submitted a blood test and the results are still pending.

After searching the car, police say they found two bags with marijuana inside, as well as marijuana gummies. The Indiana Department of Child Services took Shinn’s two children into custody. Shinn was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail for driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana.