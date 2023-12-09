One person in critical condition after shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard. When officers arrived to the location, they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid to the victim until medical services arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they are looking for any witnesses and video surveillance. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the person, but said there is no threat to public safety.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.