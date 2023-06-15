Overturned party bus blocks NB I-65 in Lake County

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — An overturned party bus is blocking traffic on northbound I-65 in Lake County for two hours Thursday.

The bus, operated by a company crawled World Crawl, overturned at around 10 a.m. EDT. As a result, Indiana State Police shut down the right lane of the interstate between State Road 10 (near Roselawn) and State Road 2 (seven miles south of Crown Point).

Photos tweeted by ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield showed the bus on its side with a mangled guardrail beneath it.

Another photo shows the bus — sans windshield — with heavy damage to the front end.

Fifield says there were no injuries.

Police did not say what led the bus to overturn. More information was expected to be released Thursday afternoon.