Rokita unopposed, Beckwith to face McGuire at Indiana GOP convention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Republican Party officials on Friday said Attorney General Todd Rokita will face no opposition at the state party convention in his bid for another term.

Under state law, nominees for all statewide elected offices other than the governor are chosen at state party conventions. Thursday was the deadline for Republicans interested in running for lieutenant governor or attorney general to file notice with the party. A party spokesperson says Rokita is the only person who filed to run for attorney general.

Rokita has drawn criticism from some members of his party over his response to disciplinary proceedings regarding his comments about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. He has faced two disciplinary complaints in the case to date: one regarding his comments about Bernard, and a second after he criticized the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling against him in the first case. Party insiders said some were considering a challenge, but none ultimately materialized.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Julie McGuire and pastor Micah Beckwith are the only two candidates who have filed to run for lieutenant governor. Beckwith began campaigning for the role nearly one year ago. U.S.

Sen. Mike Braun passed up Beckwith and instead recommended McGuire for the role on May 8, a day after he won the primary for governor.

Party insiders told “All INdiana Politics” last week that convention delegates likely will defer to Braun and back McGuire.

The Indiana Republican Party Convention is set for June 15.

Democrats, who will hold their convention on July 13, have not yet hit their deadlines for convention candidates. A party spokesperson says the deadline for attorney general candidates is May 31, while the deadline for lieutenant governor candidates has not yet been set. So far, Destiny Wells and Beth White are the only Democrats who have publicly stated they will seek the job of attorney general.

Governor candidate Jennifer McCormick has not yet announced her preferred pick for lieutenant governor, and no one has yet filed to run for the job.

At its convention earlier this spring, the Libertarian Party nominated real estate broker Tonya Hudson as its lieutenant governor candidate. The party did not nominate anyone for attorney general.