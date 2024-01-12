Search
Powerball ticket sold in Ohio River city worth $100,000

The sheet used to pick Powerball numbers. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone who bought a Wednesday Powerball ticket at a New Albany liquor store this week needs to check their numbers.

Hoosier Lottery said in a Thursday news release that a ticket sold at Bottles Unlimited matched four of the five numbers, the Powerball, and the 2X Power Play.

So, the winning ticket’s worth $100,000.

The winning numbers were 25, 40, 43, 48 and 50. Powerball was 11.

The southern Indiana liquor store at 427 State St. in downtown New Albany is just a short drive across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

As of Thursday night, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing was $77 million.

