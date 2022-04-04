Indiana News

Remains of Fort Wayne Marine transferred back home

(Photo Provided/434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Office)
by: Divine Triplett
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The remains of Marine Corps Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz were returned to Fort Wayne Saturday, at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard.

Tomkiewicz along with three others died during a training mission, Exercise Cold response 2022, on March 18. near Bodo Norway.

He was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

A funeral procession was held Sunday for Tomkiewicz in Fort Wayne.

