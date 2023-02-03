Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old man from Lafayette

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday for 80-year-old Robert Davis, who is missing from Lafayette. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: The statewide Silver Alert for 80-year-old Robert Davis was canceled at around 11 a.m. Friday.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for an 80-year-old man missing from Lafayette.

Robert Davis was last seen at 3:05 a.m. Friday in Lafayette, which is 62 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Davis was described by police as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans and driving a gray 2016 Buick Enclave with Indiana license plate 125NDU.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department at 765-423-9321 or call 911.