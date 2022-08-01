Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for missing teen from Elkhart

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 15-year-old Antonio Mikell, who was reported missing out of Elkhart, was canceled at 9 a.m. Tuesday by Indiana State Police.

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Elkhart.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Antonio Mikell. He was last seen July 30 at 3:15 p.m.

Investigators say he is 5’3″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights. He also had a silver suitcase.

If you know where he is, call 911 or 574-533-4151.