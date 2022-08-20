Indiana News

Silver Alert for 15-year-old girl missing from Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared Saturday morning for a 15-year-old girl missing from Wabash.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Austin Gail Hinsey, a 15-year-old girl, 5 feet tall, 108 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Hinsey was last seen on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:50 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Wabash is 83 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Hinsey, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.