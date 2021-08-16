Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 11-month-old last seen with man, missing from Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for an 11-month-old Plymouth girl last seen Thursday night with a man and believed to be in extreme danger.

Police describe Mercedes Lain as 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller, described as 5-feet-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Miller was driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Indiana plate BOT126.

Lain is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or dial 911.