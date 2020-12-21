Silver Alert issued for missing man from Pekin

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man from Pekin, Indiana.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding 69-year-old Samuel Woodard. He was last seen Dec. 20.

Woodard may need medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Indiana State Police say Woodard is 5’11” and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white checkered jacket with blue jeans.

If you know where he is, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 812-883-5999 or dial 911.