Solar eclipse glasses available at Hoosier National Forest offices in Bedford and Tell City

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — New, protective solar eclipse viewing glasses will be available in Hoosier National Forest offices in Bedford and Tell City this month.

The protective eye shields are being offered in preparation for the eclipse on April 8. The glasses are marked to commemorate the rare event and are offered in partnership with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association, a nonprofit organization that supports interpretive efforts on National Forests, according to a news release.

Up to 500,000 visitors are expected to visit southern Indiana to witness the phenomenon, but to do so safely, people will need to wear protective eyewear. Without the proper protection, looking at the eclipse can cause temporary or permanent vision damage.

The glasses will be available starting on Jan. 16. Organized groups such as schools, educational programs, or youth groups may order over the phone and schedule a pick-up time while supplies last, per the release.

Viewing glasses are expected to sell quickly due to high demand.

For those interested, call 812-275-5987 for more information. Additional locations for purchase may be available closer to the eclipse.