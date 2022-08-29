Indiana News

Southwestern Indiana woman charged with shooting husband during argument

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A southwestern Indiana woman was charged with attempted murder after she shot her husband in the chest during an argument, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Hubert Wade, 58, was continuing to be treated Monday at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries, police say.

Melissa Wade, 48, also accidently shot herself in the leg, state police had reported Saturday. She was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital before being jailed in Posey County with no bail, state police said Monday.

Wade also was charged with aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon, state police said Monday.

Posey County 911 dispatch received a call at 8:42 p.m. Friday from a home off State Road 62 West in Mount Vernon in regards to a man and woman being shot, state police said Saturday.

Troopers found Herbert on the living room floor with a gunshot wound and Melissa was in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound.

A juvenile relative was inside the home during the shooting but not injured, police say.

Mount Vernon is a city of 6,400 residents that’s about a half-hour drive west of Evansville.