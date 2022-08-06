Indiana News

State troopers struck by vehicle during traffic stop

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Two Indiana State Troopers were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning while conducting a traffic stop just outside of Gary, Indiana.

According to police, around 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Indiana State Troopers Kevin Council and Kay Galvan had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on the westbound side of Interstate 80 when a separate vehicle struck their patrol car. Both troopers were inside their car when the crash occurred.

Both troopers were taken to an area hospital and were later released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash, who has been since identified as Kyle Dickson, 27, of Hobart. Dickson was taken to Lake County Jail where he was incarcerated with a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The driver of the vehicle who was initially stopped by the troopers was not injured.