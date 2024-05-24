Suspect in custody after firing shots inside Fort Wayne Kroger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after police say he fired shots inside a Kroger in Fort Wayne Thursday night.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers and several police agencies responded to multiple reports at 6:14 p.m. of a male shooting inside a Kroger at 6310 E. State Blvd. Officers arrived and learned the suspect had fled the scene.

According to a release, officers searched the store for possible victims and possible suspects involved in the shooting. There were no reported injuries but several shell casings were found inside.

Witnesses told officers a male matching the shooter’s description was still in the area. He was later identified as 20-year-old Richard Klaff Jr.

At 6:40 p.m., Klaff was taken into custody without incident on three counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was being held Friday morning at the Allen County Jail.