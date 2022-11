Indiana News

Two children die in Clay County mobile home fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Two children died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Coroner Nick French.

The children lived in a mobile home in the North View County Estates located in the 3800 block of West State Road 340 on the city’s west side.

The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard said.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.