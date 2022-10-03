Indiana News

US Supreme Court declines to hear South Bend murder case

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The United States Supreme Court announced Monday it will not hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury.

Bradbury is serving a 90-year prison sentence for the murder of a toddler in South Bend.

Bradbury was 15 years old at the time prosecutors say he provided the handgun used in the killing of a toddler.

Two-year-old John Swoveland Jr. was playing outside in April 2014 when he was struck by a bullet fired during a gang fight several blocks away.

A divided Indiana Supreme Court upheld Bradbury’s conviction last year.