US Supreme Court declines to hear South Bend murder case

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The United States Supreme Court announced Monday it will not hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury.
Bradbury is serving a 90-year prison sentence for the murder of a toddler in South Bend.
Bradbury was 15 years old at the time prosecutors say he provided the handgun used in the killing of a toddler.
Two-year-old John Swoveland Jr. was playing outside in April 2014 when he was struck by a bullet fired during a gang fight several blocks away.
A divided Indiana Supreme Court upheld Bradbury’s conviction last year.