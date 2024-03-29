Where people in Indiana are moving to most

A few of the buildings that make up the Chicago skyline. Illinois was a place where many Hoosiers moved in 2022, Census bureau shows. (Provided photo/Sean Pavone / Shutterstock via Stacker)

INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest Census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most outbound moves in 2023 were New Jersey, Illinois, and North Dakota, which moved up 15 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states people from Indiana are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved from Indiana to a different state in 2022.

#25. Arkansas

– 1,330 people from Indiana moved to Arkansas in 2022, making up 0.97% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #16 most common origin for people moving to Arkansas

#24. Nevada

– 1,436 people from Indiana moved to Nevada in 2022, making up 1.04% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #20 most common origin for people moving to Nevada

#23. Pennsylvania

– 1,498 people from Indiana moved to Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 1.09% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #28 most common origin for people moving to Pennsylvania

#22. Massachusetts

– 1,616 people from Indiana moved to Massachusetts in 2022, making up 1.17% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #25 most common origin for people moving to Massachusetts

#21. Alabama

– 1,693 people from Indiana moved to Alabama in 2022, making up 1.23% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #17 most common origin for people moving to Alabama

#20. Wisconsin

– 2,299 people from Indiana moved to Wisconsin in 2022, making up 1.67% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #13 most common origin for people moving to Wisconsin

#19. New York

– 2,426 people from Indiana moved to New York in 2022, making up 1.76% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #27 most common origin for people moving to New York

#18. Colorado

– 2,455 people from Indiana moved to Colorado in 2022, making up 1.78% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #31 most common origin for people moving to Colorado

#17. New Jersey

– 2,710 people from Indiana moved to New Jersey in 2022, making up 1.97% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #11 most common origin for people moving to New Jersey

#16. Kansas

– 2,828 people from Indiana moved to Kansas in 2022, making up 2.05% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #10 most common origin for people moving to Kansas

#15. South Carolina

– 3,136 people from Indiana moved to South Carolina in 2022, making up 2.28% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #17 most common origin for people moving to South Carolina

#14. Minnesota

– 3,276 people from Indiana moved to Minnesota in 2022, making up 2.38% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #14 most common origin for people moving to Minnesota

#13. Missouri

– 3,411 people from Indiana moved to Missouri in 2022, making up 2.48% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #13 most common origin for people moving to Missouri

#12. Arizona

– 3,759 people from Indiana moved to Arizona in 2022, making up 2.73% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #21 most common origin for people moving to Arizona

#11. Tennessee

– 4,067 people from Indiana moved to Tennessee in 2022, making up 2.96% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #21 most common origin for people moving to Tennessee

#10. Virginia

– 4,800 people from Indiana moved to Virginia in 2022, making up 3.49% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #17 most common origin for people moving to Virginia

#9. North Carolina

– 4,829 people from Indiana moved to North Carolina in 2022, making up 3.51% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #17 most common origin for people moving to North Carolina

#8. Georgia

– 4,937 people from Indiana moved to Georgia in 2022, making up 3.59% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #18 most common origin for people moving to Georgia

#7. California

– 5,422 people from Indiana moved to California in 2022, making up 3.94% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #25 most common origin for people moving to California

#6. Michigan

– 9,723 people from Indiana moved to Michigan in 2022, making up 7.06% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #5 most common origin for people moving to Michigan

#5. Texas

– 10,167 people from Indiana moved to Texas in 2022, making up 7.39% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #25 most common origin for people moving to Texas

#4. Florida

– 11,790 people from Indiana moved to Florida in 2022, making up 8.57% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #21 most common origin for people moving to Florida

#3. Ohio

– 12,230 people from Indiana moved to Ohio in 2022, making up 8.89% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #4 most common origin for people moving to Ohio

#2. Kentucky

– 12,947 people from Indiana moved to Kentucky in 2022, making up 9.41% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Kentucky

#1. Illinois

– 13,792 people from Indiana moved to Illinois in 2022, making up 10.02% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Indiana were the #5 most common origin for people moving to Illinois

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.