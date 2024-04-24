Woman arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with minor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 24-year-old woman is faced with two felony charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor, police say.

Nicole Greenwald is accused of having a romantic relationship with a teenager who police say was a chronic runaway and often found in the company of Greenwald, a release said on Wednesday.

According to a Fort Wayne news outlet, Greenwald was 22 years old when her alleged relationship with the teenager began in October 2022 and ended in January after her arrest for allegedly violating a protection order.

The 14-year-old’s father had reported the alleged relationship multiple times but each time, the victim denied the allegations, the outlet reported.

There were recorded phone calls and text messages between the teenager and Greenwald containing sexual messages and pictures of the two together.

Greenwald was being held at the Allen County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony, and child solicitation, a level 5 felony.