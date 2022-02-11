News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old boy from Henry County town

Stephen Martz (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
LATEST: “Silver Alert 014-2022 issued on Friday, February 11, 2022, on Stephen Martz has been cancelled as of Friday, February 11, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901.”

MOORELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen Friday morning,

Stephen Martz is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen at 11:08 a.m. Friday in Mooreland, a town of 300 people about 60 miles east of Indianapolis, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Martz was described as 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray blue-jean shorts. He was driving a black 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan with Indiana license plate 505RQI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

