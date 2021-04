News

INDOT holding job fairs across the state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the job market? The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) may be able to help.

On Thursday, INDOT is holding jobs fairs across the state.

The department is looking for seasonal help from now through October.

The job fairs taking place in Indianapolis, Seymour, Cloverdale and West Lafayette are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

While preregistration is not required, organizers are asking those who attend to wear face coverings.

