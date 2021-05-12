Arts nonprofits awarded $1M in grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded more than $1 million in grants to nonprofit arts organizations throughout the state. The NEA says the grants will support a variety of arts-related areas, including cultural tourism, community revitalization and education.
The Indiana Arts Commission, which received the majority of the funding totaling nearly $850,000, says the grants will also support economic development, and health and human services.
“From rural towns to big cities, arts and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities,” said Lewis Ricci, executive director of the IAC. “These funds will allow Indiana communities to continue to bolster their recovery efforts, celebrate their local culture, and promote connection and cohesion.”
The recipients include:
- Artmix Inc., Indianapolis, $30,000
- DePauw University, Greencastle, $15,000
- Great American Songbook Foundation, Carmel, $10,000
- Indiana Arts Commission, Statewide, $848,900
- Indiana Writers Center, Indianapolis, $10,000
- Muncie Arts and Culture Council, Muncie, $10,000
- New Harmony Project, Indianapolis, $20,000
- South Shore Arts, Munster, $10,000
- Tippecanoe Arts Federation, Lafayette, $30,000
- Trustees of Indiana University, Bloomington, $20,000
NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers says the grants will leverage funds for regional, state and local impact, and reinforce “the network of support that is vital for a health arts ecosystem.”