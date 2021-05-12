Inside INdiana Business

Arts nonprofits awarded $1M in grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded more than $1 million in grants to nonprofit arts organizations throughout the state. The NEA says the grants will support a variety of arts-related areas, including cultural tourism, community revitalization and education.

The Indiana Arts Commission, which received the majority of the funding totaling nearly $850,000, says the grants will also support economic development, and health and human services.

“From rural towns to big cities, arts and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities,” said Lewis Ricci, executive director of the IAC. “These funds will allow Indiana communities to continue to bolster their recovery efforts, celebrate their local culture, and promote connection and cohesion.”

The recipients include:

Artmix Inc., Indianapolis, $30,000

DePauw University, Greencastle, $15,000

Great American Songbook Foundation, Carmel, $10,000

Indiana Arts Commission, Statewide, $848,900

Indiana Writers Center, Indianapolis, $10,000

Muncie Arts and Culture Council, Muncie, $10,000

New Harmony Project, Indianapolis, $20,000

South Shore Arts, Munster, $10,000

Tippecanoe Arts Federation, Lafayette, $30,000

Trustees of Indiana University, Bloomington, $20,000

NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers says the grants will leverage funds for regional, state and local impact, and reinforce “the network of support that is vital for a health arts ecosystem.”