Inside INdiana Business

Ball State establishes center for substance use research

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Ball State University is launching a new initiative through its College of Health that it says will strengthen mental health capacities at the local, regional, state, and national levels. The newly-formed Center for Substance Use Research and Community Initiatives will focus on addictions research and community interventions to address substance misuse.

Ball State says the initiative is of particular importance within the Muncie and Delaware County communities, where recent studies have found a need for the prevention and intervention of substance misuse.

“Ball State’s College of Health continues to move boldly forward in making interprofessional education, practice, and research its paradigm across each of its disciplines,” said Dr. Scott Rutledge, College of Health dean. “The formation of the Center for Substance Use Research and Community Initiatives is the latest example of this focus. SURCI strives to become a national model for addressing addictions issues in local communities, and we are committed to continue working hand-in-hand with our community partners to expand and enhance these critical services across the state of Indiana.”

Ball State says SURCI will collaborate with local elected officials and community service providers through its partnership with the Addictions Coalition of Delaware County.

SURCI will be led by Dr. Dane Minnick, assistant professor of social work, and Dr. Jean Marie Place, associate professor of health science, who will serve as the director of community research and administration. Dr. Jonel Thaller, associate professor of social work, will serve as the director of community engagement.