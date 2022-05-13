Inside INdiana Business

Berry Global ups emission reduction target

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is boosting its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company says it has committed to reducing its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions 25% by 2025, after surpassing its initial goal of 8% four years ahead of schedule.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Scope 3 emissions, which are also referred to as value chain emissions, are caused by activities from assets the company does not own or control but indirectly impacts its value chain. The EPA says Scope 3 emissions often represent the majority of an organization’s total GHG emissions.

The company says the move is part of its effort to minimize the environmental impact of its operations and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. And we are committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero economy,” said Robert Flores, Berry Global’s vice president of sustainability. “Quickly surpassing and increasing our Scope 3 emissions target is a testament to Berry Global’s hard work, dedication, and collaboration across the plastics value chain to significantly reduce emissions.”

The new Scope 3 target is aligned with Berry’s existing Scope 1 and 2 commitments and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

The EPA says Scope 1 emissions include direct greenhouse emissions “that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization,” while Scope 2 emissions are indirect greenhouse emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heating or cooling.

Berry’s efforts to minimize the environmental impact of its operations are part of its Impact 2025 sustainability strategy.

“As sustainability rightfully becomes more of a priority for our customers, reducing supply chain emissions is critical to helping them achieve their climate goals,” said Tarun Manroa, Berry Global’s EVP chief strategy officer and head of global purchasing. “This new target reinforces our alignment with a net zero economy and providing solutions for our customers’ sustainability commitments.”

Additionally, the company says it has set sustainable packaging goals. Berry aims to achieve 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable fast-moving consumer packaging by 2025, as well as 30% circular plastics use by 2030, which includes recycled and renewable resins such as bioplastics.