Fort Wayne Sister Cities partner with PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Purdue University Fort Wayne representatives are working to expand a partnership with the Fort Wayne Sister Cities International Committee to form a consortium of universities with Fort Wayne’s sister and friendship cities.

A memorandum of understanding was signed this week to help the university work on that consortium.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize, and build on, the excellent work that faculty and students at Purdue Fort Wayne and members of the various Sister Cities committees have already been doing to advance the notion that the local is global here in Fort Wayne,” said Shannon Bischoff, professor of linguistics and associate director of the Institute of Research and Innovation at Purdue Fort Wayne.

The partnership is expected to boost the number of educational opportunities and economic growth among all partner cities, and increase the university’s presence in the international community. Similar exchanges have been established with Mawlamyine Mon State in Myanmar, Takaoka, Japan and Gera, Germany. Those alliances have seen students and faculty work on strengthening relationships between higher education and government.



A delegation of university officials and representatives of Fort Wayne Sister Cities is set to travel to Myanmar in less than two weeks to sign a separate agreement between Purdue Fort Wayne and Mawalamyine University.