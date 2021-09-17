Inside INdiana Business

Honda to detail investment in Greensburg plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — American Honda Motor Co. Inc. on Monday will announce a capital investment in its Indiana auto plant in Greensburg.

The announcement will coincide with the start of production for the new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback at the Decatur County facility.

The plant produces the Civic sedan, and the CR-V and Insight hybrid models. The automaker says it will be the first time the Civic Hatchback will be made in the United States.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Greensburg Mayor Joshua Martin will be on hand for the announcement.

