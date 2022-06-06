Inside INdiana Business

Italian company to set up North American HQ in Delaware County

Filtrec will set up shop in the former Taurus Tool building just south of Muncie. (photo courtesy of Filtrec)

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Italy-based industrial filter manufacturer is expanding its presence in Delaware County. Filtrec says it will invest more than $1 million to establish its new North American headquarters and an assembly plant just south of Muncie and create up to 21 jobs by the end of the year.

Filtrec acquired the former Taurus Tool building near State Road 67 last week. Mauro Milani, U.S. director of operations for Filtrec, says the company will move its inventory of thousands of filters into the new location this month.

The company previously housed its inventory in a storage building in Daleville.

Filtrec says once the inventory is moved, it will begin installing assembly equipment to make a variety of filter products, followed by the buildout of the company’s headquarters offices.

“As soon as we complete relocation, we’ll stock 2,000 more filters,” Milani said in written remarks. “We’ll be up and running in the new building at the end of this month.”

Milani cited the county’s business climate and proximity to Filtrec’s customer base as reasons for the expansion.

“Delaware County has showed us so much interest and support,” Milani said. “Delaware County did so great for us. The county and the county’s economic development team are always first in line helping us.”

Filtrec produces more than 1,000 types of industrial and hydraulic filters used for a variety of uses, including manufacturing, excavating, cranes, mining, and agriculture.

The company currently employs nine U.S. workers.