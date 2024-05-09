Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal, injuring 10 people

A plane is seen on the runway at the Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport in Dakar on February 11, 2020. The 600-acre space has been hardly used since the country's international airport shifted some 50 kilometres outside the capital in 2017. The airport is now used for military flights, or the occasional foreign diplomatic delegation. (Photo by SEYLLOU/AFP via Getty Images)

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) – A Boeing 737 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, injuring 10 people.

Senegal’s transport minister says the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako late Wednesday with 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew.

The injured were being treated at a hospital, while the others were taken to a hotel to rest.

It’s the second high-profile incident involving a Boeing aircraft in as many days. A Boeing 767 cargo plane belonging to FedEx Express slammed into an airport runway Wednesday in Turkey after its front landing gear failed to open on approach.

It’s unclear why the failure occurred. Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure is investigating.

In the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced another probe into Boeing’s operations, this one focused on 787 Dreamliner inspections, according to CNN.