ISP: Man fatally shot by New Haven police after attacking, injuring officers with a knife

An Indiana State Police car. Indiana State Police were investigating a fatal police shooting in New Haven, Indiana, where police shot a man who attacked them with a knife during an arrest on April 27, 2024. (WISH Photo)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot and killed by New Haven police officers after they say he attacked them with a knife during a domestic incident on Saturday night.

Indiana State Police did not identify the man or the officers who fired their weapons.

Three New Haven Police Department officers were called to a home in the 6000 block of Moeller Road around 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a domestic battery incident.

While inside the residence, officers were trying to arrest the man, but a fight broke out between the suspect and two officers. State police say the man attacked the officers with a knife, injuring them.

At least one of the officers then fired their weapon and fatally shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers were later rushed to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

State police say they are working to gather more information on the shooting and will release it once available.

New Haven is in northeastern Indiana, 10 minutes east of downtown Fort Wayne.