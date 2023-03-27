It’s not love on the weekend, but the wait for John Mayer is almost over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While you’re waiting for the world to change, head on over to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to see John Mayer.

Mayer is bringing his incredible guitar work, amazing voice and brilliant lyrics to Indianapolis as part of his fall solo tour.

According to a press release, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Last Train Home,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 29 at 9a.m and can be purchased here.