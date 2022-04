News

It’s raining and my body hurts; no it’s not a coincidence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You wake up with a headache and/or achy joints. It also happens to be raining and now you’re starting to notice a pattern. Is it in your head or is there science behind it? No, you are not crazy because this is no coincidence. The weather can cause some serious physical aches and pains. In this segment of Health Spotlight Life.Style.Live! I discuss how your body is affected by the weather–for better or for worse.