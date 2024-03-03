Search
Java House Cafe expanding breakfast menu, adding cold brew combos

Java House Cafe

by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local cafe is taking strides to grow its hand-crafted breakfast menu.

Best known for its cold brew coffee, Java House Cafe is expanding its food and breakfast options, adding to its unique cafe experience.

Michael Sullivan, Java House’s director of marketing, joined News 8 at Daybreak to show off these new breakfast treats, including an egg white spinach wrap and bacon, egg, and cheese bagel.

New on the menu starting Sunday is a “cold brew combo,” where guests can purchase a breakfast sandwich and cold brew coffee for anywhere between $6 – $10.

Sullivan also explains why Java House is different from other cafes.

“It’s a unique cafe experience because we don’t have grinders,” he said. “We just steam it all (and) the machinery is out of the way. We want to interact with our guests. We want to have an experience inside the cafe.”

Of Java House’s 11 locations, seven are in Indianapolis.

Java House’s products can be found online. To learn more about the exciting new breakfast options, watch the full interview above.

