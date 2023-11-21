Live Nation, Ticketmaster subpoenas; Rolling Stones 2024 tour—Is this Anything?

In this photo illustration the Live Nation Entertainment logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

On today’s “Is this Anything?” with WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel, the two discuss the following:

A Senate subcommittee has escalated its inquiry into Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s business practices, issuing a subpoena after the entertainment company allegedly withheld crucial documents. The move follows last year’s incidents, including ticket accessibility problems during Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen concerts, raising concerns about ticket pricing, fees, and resale policies.

President Joe Berchtold faced Senate scrutiny in January, yet senators insist on further clarification, demanding compliance from Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company. While Live Nation claims cooperation since the inquiry’s onset, they aim to safeguard certain business practices.

Meanwhile, the iconic Rolling Stones announced a highly anticipated 2024 stadium tour, comprising 16 stops across the US. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will kick off the tour on April 28th in Houston, supporting their latest album, “Hackney Diamonds.” The album debuted impressively on UK charts, securing the top spot, and landed at number three on the Billboard 200 album chart. Their single “Angry” from the album earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Rock Song category.

Tickets for the Rolling Stones’ tour are set to go on sale on December 1st, marking a significant return to live performances after a successful album release.