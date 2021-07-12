Local

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-65

(Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-65 led to one death on Sunday evening, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash between State Road 28 and State Road 47. First responders arrived to find four semi-tractor trailers and one car involved in a crash.

Authorities say that a semi-tractor trailer driven by 30-year-old Trever Perkins of Indianapolis failed to yield slowing or stopped traffic, crashing into other vehicles on the roadway.

Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. No was else was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.