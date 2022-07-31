Local

1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured.

Police have not provided details on what happened leading up to the shooting.

State Police are investigating the case and expect to release more details later in the day.

In a statement, Greenfield Police indicated that the shooting happened on Bobtail Drive.

The shooting happened just hours after an Elwood Police Officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Police arrested a suspect in that case along I-69 in Fishers Sunday morning.